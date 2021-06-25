PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 913.2% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 94,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

