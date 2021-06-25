Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

NYSE F traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 547,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,200,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

