Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €157.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €157.00 ($184.71) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

EPA:RI opened at €187.40 ($220.47) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €176.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

