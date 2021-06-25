Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

PDRDY opened at $44.85 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

