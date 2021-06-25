PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.00 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

