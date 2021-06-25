Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $125,996.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,013.41 or 0.99845356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

