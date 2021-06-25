Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0002

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Phoneum has a market cap of $666,941.04 and $4,816.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00590688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,889,581,758 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

