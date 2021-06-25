Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Photon has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Photon has a total market cap of $153,005.46 and approximately $13.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.92 or 0.05711767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.01421913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00397806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00125483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00609311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00385908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007483 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,228,810,128 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

