Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits Market Cap of $11.35 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00023867 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00580581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038372 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,456,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,350 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.