Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.11 and last traded at $73.21. 3,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 953,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

