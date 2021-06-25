PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 37,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

