PIN (PIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,895.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00161526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.09 or 1.00075460 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars.

