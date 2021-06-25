Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 2,466 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 8,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,898. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07.

