Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 38,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

