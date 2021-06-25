Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,659 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 47,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

