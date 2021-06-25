Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 5,808 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

