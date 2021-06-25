Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 256,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,981 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $138.62. 359,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

