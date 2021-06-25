Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on September 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

