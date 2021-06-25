Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.