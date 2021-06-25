Piper Sandler Comments on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,372 and have sold 12,379 shares valued at $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

