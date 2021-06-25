PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Cap of $20.13 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 48.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 201.4% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $456.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,245.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.93 or 0.01451120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00386363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00075576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003744 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.