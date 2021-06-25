Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

