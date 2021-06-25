PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

