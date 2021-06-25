Poehling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 140,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

AAPL stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

