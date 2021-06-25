PopularCoin (POP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,867.50 and approximately $90.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00391157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,411.23 or 1.00505664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00056613 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.