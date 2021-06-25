Prabir Adarkar Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total transaction of $6,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

