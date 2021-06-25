Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $82.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 254,133 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

