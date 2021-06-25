Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 444,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.35% of Oracle worth $716,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. 118,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,484. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

