Primecap Management Co. CA Has $611.35 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,918,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,790 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $611,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.31. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $234.39 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

