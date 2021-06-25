Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 777,355 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.43% of Tesla worth $2,761,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after buying an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $683.51. 591,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,538,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $658.45 billion, a PE ratio of 679.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

