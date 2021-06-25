Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,563,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $929,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 589,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 579,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

ELAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

