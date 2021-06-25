Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,901,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,096,936 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $1,882,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 26,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

