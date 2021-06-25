Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,309,120 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.82% of QUALCOMM worth $1,229,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,953,000. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the first quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.0% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,277,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,399,000 after buying an additional 230,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $138.51. 208,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

