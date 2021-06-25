Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $41.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVA traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 71,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,280. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

