Proequities Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

