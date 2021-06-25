Proequities Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

