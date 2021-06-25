Proequities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 249.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

PPLT opened at $102.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81.

