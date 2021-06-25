Proequities Inc. Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

