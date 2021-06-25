Proequities Inc. Raises Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 484.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,603,000.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46.

