Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

