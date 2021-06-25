Project Inverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66,249.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $550,736.84 and approximately $66,249.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

