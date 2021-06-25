Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $45.33

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.33, but opened at $46.79. Prothena shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 261 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

