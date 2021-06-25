Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,597 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

