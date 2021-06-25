Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 54,750 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nielsen worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.