Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,646 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

