Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

