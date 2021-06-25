Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of KB Home worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

