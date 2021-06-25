Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,209.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock worth $37,937,867 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

