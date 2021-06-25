Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

