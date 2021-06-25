Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIII stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

